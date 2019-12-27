Indiana firm buys Pre-Clinical Research Services assets, real estate

FORT COLLINS — Bioanalytical Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: BASI), a West Lafayette, Indiana-based contract biosciences research firm, recently purchased real estate and certain research service assets from Fort Collins-based Pre-Clinical Research Services Inc.

PCRS provides laboratory facilities and services for institutions involved in medical studies on animals.

Bioanalytical Systems earlier this month acquired all of PCRS’s assets used in “connection with the performance of surgical and medical device in-vivo mammalian toxicology” contract research services, according to documents recently filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In-vivo mammalian toxicology research refers to drug studies performed on living mammals.

In addition to those assets, which were acquired for $1.5 million in cash, a $800,000 promissory note and stock considerations, Bioanalytical Systems bought PCRS’ 24,000-square-foot office and lab space at 1512 Webster Court in Fort Collins.

The property changed hands in early December for $2.5 million, according to Laramer County property records. The building was previously traded in 2012 for about $1.4 million.

It’s unclear what, if any, impact the property sale will have on PCRS’ operations and assets that were not part of the Bioanalytical Systems acquisition. Company representatives could be reached for comment Friday afternoon.