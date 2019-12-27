Estes Park’s Bob and Tony’s Pizza potentially close to sale

ESTES PARK — A 62-year staple of Estes Park’s downtown could come under new management soon.

Bob and Tony’s Pizzeria at 124 W. Elkhorn Ave. was previously listed for sale at $1.3 million. The restaurant opened in 1957 and has been family-operated ever since.

Ann Racine, an agent with Range Realty Ltd., told BizWest that interested parties have made inquiries into the property and business, but couldn’t comment further on the status of those discussions.

Co-owner Linda Paglia said the restaurant has been for sale for some time, but her family is aging out of their ability to run the business. Her father is 86, and her mother recently passed away.

“I’ve been here 25 years, and I’m just tired,” she said with a laugh. “It’s time for us to retire.”