Construction begins on 644-unit Erie self-storage facility

ERIE — Local self-storage facilities builder GYS Development LLC has begun a new 644-unit, 101,000-square-foot project in Erie.

The facility at 1012 Carbon Court will have three floors. The first floor will include 7,800 square feet of commercial space, while the second and third floors will feature climate-controlled storage units.

GYS Development’s construction arm GYS General Contracting will build the facility.

Construction is expected to be complete by around November 2020, according to GYS Development partner Brandon Grebe.

GYS has been active in the Northern Colorado market in the recent past. In March, the company sold South College Self Storage at 137 Skyway Drive in Fort Collins for $10.45 million.

The firm is planning an additional self-storage project in Longmont, set to break ground in June 2020, Grebe said in an email.

The Longmont facility will be built in two phases. The first will include 41,200 square feet of self-storage units and 30,000 square feet of boat and RV storage spaces. Once the first phase is leased, construction of the second phase, an additional 62,000 square feet of storage space, will begin.