Greeley’s Country Club West Apartments sell for $53.8M

GREELEY— A Utah investment firm purchased the 18-building Country Club West apartment complex in Greeley earlier this month for $58.3 million.

Peak Capital Partners LLC, based in Provo, closed the deal for the complex at 1001 50th Ave. on Dec. 16. The sale comes out to $186,111 per unit, split between 288 one and two-bedroom units. Floor plans are currently leasing at $1,068 to $1,304 per month.

The building was last assessed at $40 million, according to Weld County property records.

However, it was last purchased by CCW Apartments LLC for $36 million in 2015, meaning its sale value increased by just less than 50 percent in five years.

Peak Capital owns and operates apartments in 19 states across the United States and Puerto Rico, including two complexes in Colorado Springs and one in Arvada. The company did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.