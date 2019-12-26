Boulder’s Goss22 Apartments sold for $6.8M

BOULDER — Goss22 Apartments, a 23-unit complex 1707 22nd St. in Boulder, recently sold for just under $6.8 million, or roughly $295,000 per unit.

The property, which features one-bedroom units and is located just north of the University of Colorado Boulder campus, was sold by Neil Dykes to Rubicon Goss LLC, according to a Boulder County property records.

Rubicon Goss is an entity registered to the Boulder residential address of Robin Castellino, Colorado Secretary of State filings show.

Goss22 Apartments last sold in 2017 for $5.5 million.