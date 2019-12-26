Aurora could leapfrog Fort Collins, Colorado Springs as first Colorado In-N-Out location

AURORA — There’s no doubt In-N-Out Burger in coming to Colorado. But the question of where in the Centennial State iconic California fast-food chain could plant its first flag remains.

Aurora confirmed this week on its city Twitter account that In-N-Out will build a new restaurant at 14150 E. Alameda Ave. This location could be open in 2020, according to city officials, and perhaps beat out planned locations in Fort Collins, Colorado Springs and Lone Tree to be the first In-N-Out Burger in Colorado.

BizWest reported in November that plans were submitted by an unnamed “fast-food restaurant with drive-thru” to demolish and rebuild the current TGI Friday’s on Alameda Avenue. There was evidence at the time that the unnamed restaurant was In-N-Out, but neither the city nor the company confirmed that information.

Plans for the 14150 E. Alameda Ave. restaurant call for a 3,879-square-foot building with seating for 112 and a 23-car drive-thru.

The locations in Fort Collins, Colorado Springs and Lone Tree are expected to open in late 2020 or the following year.