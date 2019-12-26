2121 Canyon apartments in Boulder fetch $17.2M

BOULDER — New York-based real estate investment and development firm Clarion Partners LLC recently bought the 2121 Canyon apartment community in Boulder for just under $17.2 million.

The seller of the property at 2121 Canyon Blvd. was 2121 Canyon LLC, an entity registered to Boulder-based real estate firm Element Properties LLC.

“Element invested approximately $3.5 million into revisioning 2121 Canyon, redesigning 60 units with open floor plans, modern amenities (including a pool and resident lounge), new appliances, cabinetry and flooring, among others,” according to Element’s portfolio website. Representatives with Element, which is involved with Boulder’s S’Park mixed-use development, could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Boulder County property records show that 2121 Canyon was bought by 2121 Canyon LLC in 2015 for roughly $9.7 million

Clarion has been active in the Front Range real estate market of late, recently developing or buying several projects in the Denver’s River North neighborhood such as The Station at Riverfront Park and the Edison at RiNo. The company has also been involved with hotel deals in Boulder, including the 2014 sales of a Residence Inn and Homewood Suites to Blackstone Group.