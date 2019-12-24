Wobbekind to keynote Northern Colorado economic forecast

GREELEY — The speaker lineup for the 2020 Northern Colorado Economic Forecast is now complete with Rich Wobbekind, associate dean and economist at the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business, on deck to deliver the keynote address.

The annual Economic Forecast, a BizWest event, will run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Jan. 22 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 919 Seventh St., Greeley. Tickets are $54.49 and are available here.

Wobbekind will be joined onstage by Shawn Osthoff, president of the Bank of Colorado; Kevin Unger, president and CEO of UCHealth North Region; Pete Schippits, senior managing director of CBRE; and Dallas Everhart, executive professor at the Monfort College of Business at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley for a panel discussion.