BOULDER — Scout Clean Energy Inc., a Boulder-based renewable-energy producer, has closed on $210 million in financing to build a new wind farm in Jay County, Indiana.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. acted as coordinating lead arranger, with CoBank and Rabobank acting as joint lead arrangers for the construction financing of the Bitter Ridge Wind Farm.

The 130-megawatt farm will include 52 turbines on 10,000 acres. The project is expected to be operational by September 2020.