Fort Collins nonprofit No Barriers USA merges with Arch Foundation 

FORT COLLINS — No Barriers USA, a Fort Collins-based nonprofit group that hosts adventure and excursion events for veterans with disabilities, has merged with The Arch Foundation.

The Arch Foundation offers experiences, retreats, and workshops for caregivers of people with disabilities or chronic illnesses.

The combined organization will operate under the No Barriers brand.

“We feel honored to be able to build on the legacy of the Arch Foundation by expanding No Barriers programming to include caregivers. For many years, we have talked about how important it is to provide community and support to this population and we now have the expertise and the resources in-house to make that happen,” No Barriers executive director Dave Shurna said in a prepared statement. “With the Arch Foundation, we’ll be able to create programming and foster community for caregivers.”