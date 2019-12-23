Agra Holdings to add 5,500 square feet to Firestone office

FIRESTONE — A Firestone cattle-feed seller recently broke ground on an office expansion that will increase its space by a third.

Matt Tufly, vice president of business development at Construction Concepts Inc., told BizWest that the company, Agra Holdings LLC, plans to attach 5,500 square feet of office space to its existing 10,600-square-foot office at 11347 Business Park Circle as a two-story addition.

Tufly said demolition began recently and buildout is expected to end next June. It’s the second addition the company has made to its building since 2002 and 2012.

Agra Holdings produces liquid-supplement feed. Cattle and dairy farmers add the feed to their livestock’s diets when the cows aren’t able to graze due to poor weather conditions.