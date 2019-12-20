Transportation legislative forum set for Jan. 6 in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD — Commuting Solutions and the U.S. 36 Mayors & Commissioners Coalition will gather at their annual legislative forum on Jan. 6 at the Aloft Hotel in Broomfield.

The event will feature key elected leaders and transportation officials as they discuss developments in transportation and the unmet transportation-funding deficit facing the state.

Twice in the past two years, voters have turned down ballot measures that sought to increase funding for transportation. That has left state legislators — and to some degree local governments — with the task of finding solutions to the most pressing needs.

The legislative forum will feature Gov. Jared Polis and Speaker of the (Colorado) House KC Becker among the lineup of presenters.

Also on the agenda are:

Rep. Matt Gray, Colorado House transportation committee chairman and Sen. Faith Winter, chairwoman of the state Senate Transportation and Energy Committee, to discuss legislative transportation priorities for 2020.

Will Toor, executive director of the Colorado Energy Office, to discuss “electrification for our new decade.”

Craig Eicher, chairman of Commuting Solutions, and Elise Jones, Boulder County commissioner, will lay out the policy agenda for the U.S. 36 Mayors & Commissioners Coalition and Commuting Solutions.

Herman Stockinger, deputy director and director of public policy for the state Department of Transportation; Chad Brue, founder and CEO of Brue Baukol Capital Investments; David Genova, CEO and general manager of the Regional Transportation District; and Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, member of the legislature’s Joint Budget Committee, will discuss a transportation vision for 2020.

Registration information is available here.