Longmont EDP, Rockies Venture Club launch angel investor network

LONGMONT — The Longmont Economic Development Partnership is joining forces with Rockies Venture Club to launch the St. Vrain Angel Forum, a network that brings together area businesses and angel investors.

The partnership between the groups developed after Rockies Venture Club was awarded $470,000 by the Colorado Office of Economic to build angel investment networks around the state.

“As we developed the city’s new economic development strategy, Advance Longmont 2.0, we recognized the crucial lack of formal funding for seed-stage and early-stage companies that are starting and growing in Longmont,” Longmont EDP vice president Morgan Smith said in a prepared statement. “A new angel forum in partnership with Rockies Venture Club anchors our entrepreneurial ecosystem with an important source of financial capital. With their expertise and track record, Rockies Venture Club is the right partner to address this crucial issue.”

Regular forum meetings will be hosted by the Longmont EDP at the partnership’s new Advance Longmont Center. The first St. Vrain angel forum will be held on Jan. 28, 2020, at 3 p.m. at 1925 Pike Road., Suite 202.