LaunchNo.CO, Fort Collins Startup Week sets pitch slam application deadline for Dec. 30

FORT COLLINS — LaunchNo.CO and the organizers of Fort Collins Startup Week are closing submissions for the Northern Colorado pitch competition at the end of the month.

In a press release, the groups said PitchNo.CO is open to any business in Larimer or Weld County under five years old or making less than $500,000 in revenue. The competition runs over three rounds between Tuesday, Feb. 27, and Wednesday, Feb. 28, and has prizes worth more than a total of $35,000.

Applicants can submit at www.launchno.co/pitchnoco.