Iron Mountain Truck & Auto files for bankruptcy 

WINDSOR — Iron Mountain Truck & Auto Inc., a Windsor-based collision repair shop, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection earlier this week.

The firm, owned and operated by Kevin Rowley, listed assets of $7,352.36 and liabilities of $958,442.48. Bankruptcy documents show Iron Mountain owes nearly $220,000 to the Internal Revenue Service for 2018 and 2019 payroll taxes.

BizWest reached Rowley at the business Friday but he hung up when asked for comment on the bankruptcy.

Denver attorney Michael Noyes is representing Iron Mountain in the bankruptcy proceedings.