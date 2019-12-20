Former Loveland contractor sentenced to 18 months on federal tax charges

LOVELAND — Adam Hausman, a Loveland resident and former contractor, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to interfering with tax authorities trying to collect his back taxes.

According to documents filed in the U.S. District Court of Colorado, Hausman, 45, was also ordered to pay $448,794 in restitution and will be on supervised release for a full year after his prison sentence expires.

Hausman formerly owned Wyoming Framers Inc., a siding business. He was charged by federal prosecutors in May for lying to the Internal Revenue Service about his assets as the agency tried to collect just under $200,000 in back taxes in 2011, and either understating his income or not filing tax returns in subsequent years.

He also hid $6.6 million in revenue from his contracting business between 2013 and 2018 by depositing checks and immediately withdrawing the funds in cash to avoid IRS levies, according to court documents.

Hausman agreed to a plea deal in September.