The Post brings fried chicken, craft beer to The Stanley Hotel

ESTES PARK — Big Red F Restaurant Group is expanding its Post Brewing Co. fried chicken and craft beer concept to The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park.

The Post restaurant will be part of the iconic hotel’s renovated Carriage House.

“The Stanley Hotel’s Carriage House was built in 1905 as a garage for the famous Stanley Steamer vehicles and is the last of the property’s original buildings to be fully renovated,” according to a Big Red F news release. “The construction process will preserve the building’s historical core structure. The Post is working with long time Stanley architect Jack Mousseau to design the 4400-square-foot interior space and additional patio area, which features stunning mountain views.”

The Estes Park restaurant, The Post’s fifth location, is expected to open in summer 2020. Big Red F operates other The Post restaurants in Boulder, Longmont, Lafayette and Denver.

“Living in Boulder as a kid, I grew up eating fudge and riding go-karts in Estes my whole life,” Big Red F founder Dave Query said in a prepared statement. “It was always a seasonal tourist market, but seeing the work that’s being done at the Stanley and how busy long-time restaurants in town and newcomers like Bird & Jim and Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ & Brew are, it’s clear that Estes is evolving into a strong year-round dining market.”