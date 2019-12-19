Outgoing BioDesix CEO joins KromaTiD board

BOULDER — BioDesix Inc. CEO David Brunel is joining the board of a fellow Boulder Valley disease diagnostics company as he prepares to step down as his company’s top officer.

In a statement, Longmont-based KromaTiD Inc. said Brunel will join its board of directors effective immediately.

“We are pleased and excited for David to join our board of directors,” said KromaTiD CEO Christopher Tompkins. “His track record of leading biotech companies through successful product development, market launches and enterprise value creation will be essential as we expand our gene editing services and launch into new markets including undiagnosed disease screening.”

Brunel co-founded BioDesix in 2005 and has been CEO for almost all of the company’s lifespan. He is due to exit the company’s top job next month and become the company’s board chairman as part of a planned succession, with chief operating officer Scott Hutton taking over as BioDesix’s chief executive.

BioDesix develops lung cancer diagnosis tests using blood samples, while KromaTiD is developing a broader gene editing and diagnosis platform for medical researchers.