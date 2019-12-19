Legacy on the Promenade apartments in Westminster sold for $93.5M

WESTMINSTER — The Legacy on the Promenade, a 300-unit Westminster apartment community built last year, recently traded for $93.5 million, or about $312,000 per unit.

New York real estate investor The Praedium Group bought the community from developer Legacy Partners, Jefferson County public records show.

“The Denver MSA has experienced population and job growth that has exceeded the national average for some time. The Property is located on the border of Broomfield and Westminster, benefiting from easy access to U.S. Highway 36, which puts it in close proximity to one of the fastest growing employment centers in the Denver MSA; an area that has seen job creation in the technology, aerospace, financial services, health and life sciences, and hospitality sectors,” Praedium Group principal Peter Calatozzo said in a prepared statement. “The purchase of Promenade continues our strategy of purchasing high quality properties in growth markets. Over the next several months we intend to rebrand the Property and make several enhancements to the amenity areas.”