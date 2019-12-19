Jacksonville-based design, construction firm to open Boulder office

JACKSONVILLE, Florida and BOULDER — Stellar Group, a firm focused on design, engineering, construction and mechanical services worldwide, is opening a new office in Boulder.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company designs and builds food processing plants, refrigerated warehouses, distribution centers, commercial buildings and military facilities.

The Boulder office will be at 4845 Pearl East Circle and will primarily serve Stellar’s food and beverage division, with the goal of growing the office for designing other types of industrial buildings.

“This new office will allow us to better serve clients in the western U.S. as well as develop inroads with new partners in the industry,” Scott Mark, senior vice president of food manufacturing and logistics, said in a written statement. “The region is home to major food companies, emerging markets and numerous universities with highly regarded engineering and construction programs. It’s a perfect fit for Stellar and a natural next step as we continue pursuing our strategic goals for the coming decade.”

The office is scheduled to open by April 2020.

In addition to its Jacksonville headquarters, Stellar also has support locations and offices in Wisconsin, California, Texas and Pennsylvania, as well as operations in China, the Middle East and North Africa.

Stellar employs 750 people worldwide and expects to have up to 15 in the Boulder office in the next few years.

