Esh’s to close original store on West Eisenhower Road

LOVELAND — Esh’s Grocery Market will close its first surplus market after most of its customer base started shopping at its newer Highway 287 location instead.
The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the food wholesaler will close its store at 4221 W. Eisenhower Rd. Saturday, 18 years after it opened.
