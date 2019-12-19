CenturyLink to settle overcharging claims for $8M

DENVER — Internet provider CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL) will pay $8 million, including $1.7 million in refunds, to settle claims by the Colorado Attorney General’s office that it violated state consumer protection laws.

The Denver Post reports state prosecutors argued CenturyLink had routinely overbilled customers or charged fees higher than originally promised by sales representatives. CenturyLink did not admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement.