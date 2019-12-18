Transwestern submits first plans for two apartment buildings in RiNo

DENVER — An architect for commercial real estate firm Transwestern submitted concept plans for two new apartment buildings in Denver’s RiNo district.
BusinessDen reports the two buildings would be situated near the 3800 block of Downing Street and hold 380 combined units if built.
