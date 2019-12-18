Report: Regional hotel visits dip in November

Hotels emptied out across Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley in November.

Occupancy rates and room prices dipped last month as compared with October, according to the most recent Rocky Mountain Lodging Report by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

Statewide occupancy rates were 58.1 percent in November, down from 71.9 percent the previous month. Average daily room rates dropped from $151.84 to $130.27. Rates and occupancy were down in November for each individual city in the Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley regions.

In the region, Boulder posted the highest occupancy rate — 65.3 percent — and a room price — $150.68 per night.

Greeley’s occupancy rate in November was 65.1, and the average daily room rate was $97.34.

Along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor, rooms were 58.7 percent full, and rates were $119.67.

Fort Collins hotels posted a monthly occupancy rate of 56.3 percent and rates of $113.43.

In Loveland, the average night’s stay cost $110.97 in November and hotels were 55.1 percent occupied.

Longmont hotel were 53.8 percent full and were rented at an average of $101.51 per night.

Estes Park hotels were the quietest in November. Hotels there were only 35.9 percent full, but were some of the priciest in the region at $142.56 per night.