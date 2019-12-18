BOULDER — Faegre Baker Daniels LLP and Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP have merged after a vote by the partnerships of both organizations. The combined firm will begin operations as Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, or Faegre Drinker, on Feb. 1.

The new firm will have more than 1,300 attorneys and consultants in 22 offices across the U.S. and in China and the United Kingdom, including offices in Boulder and Denver. It will be one of the nation’s 50 largest law firms, with projected gross revenue of nearly $1 billion.

The firm will combine offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. The merger gives Drinker Biddle access to the Denver and Boulder markets for the first time.

The combined firm will be co-chaired by Drinker Biddle chairman and CEO Andy Kassner and Faegre Baker Daniels chair and managing partner Tom Froehle.