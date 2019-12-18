JumpCloud settles into new Louisville HQ

LOUISVILLE — JumpCloud Inc., a directory-as-a-service technology platform, has moved out of its temporary digs in Boulder and into its new Louisville headquarters.

The firm had been operating out of three offices on Pearl Street and one temporary office near Denver’s Union Station.

JumpCloud’s new 29,000-square-foot headquarters is nicknamed “JumpCloudia” and is at 361 Centennial Parkway.

“Moving into multiple offices in Boulder was the short-term strategy to deal with our growth, but even then, we quickly started to overflow the space and Boulder infrastructure,” JumpCloud co-founder and chief financial officer Larry Middle said in a prepared statement. “Although we planned on a January 2020 move-in, we’re grateful to be able to takeover our Louisville facility over a month earlier than expected. It accommodates our current headcount and room to grow.”

A JumpCloud spokesperson declined to provide a specific employee headcount for the firm, but BizWest reported in July plans to bring on 200 new workers in the coming year.

The growth comes on the heels of the May completion of a $50-million fundraising round. Since its founding in 2012, JumpCloud has raised roughly $96.4 million, according to Crunchbase data.

“JumpCloudia has been a huge undertaking over the last year. Our team has been focused on creating an incredible working environment, and the new facility is just one step,” JumpCloud’s vice president of people Aaron Wilmot said in a statement.

The company’s next big move is to complete the buildout of a permanent office space in Denver. Employees are expected to start occupying that space in mid-2020.