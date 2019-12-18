Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Axe-throwing bar to move into former FoCo Dungeons and Drafts location

By BizWest Staff — 

FORT COLLINS — A father and son duo is planning to mix axe tossing and alcohol together in a new bar in Fort Collins next spring.

The Coloradoan reports the bar, which will enforce a two-drink maximum during throwing sessions, intends to open at 1627 S. Lemay Ave. sometime in March. Dungeons and Drafts closed in the summer due to back tax issues.

FORT COLLINS — A father and son duo is planning to mix axe tossing and alcohol together in a new bar in Fort Collins next spring.

The Coloradoan reports the bar, which will enforce a two-drink maximum during throwing sessions, intends to open at 1627 S. Lemay Ave. sometime in March. Dungeons and Drafts closed in the summer due to back tax issues.


 