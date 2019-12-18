Axe-throwing bar to move into former FoCo Dungeons and Drafts location

FORT COLLINS — A father and son duo is planning to mix axe tossing and alcohol together in a new bar in Fort Collins next spring.
The Coloradoan reports the bar, which will enforce a two-drink maximum during throwing sessions, intends to open at 1627 S. Lemay Ave. sometime in March. Dungeons and Drafts closed in the summer due to back tax issues.
Sponsored Content
FORT COLLINS — A father and son duo is planning to mix axe tossing and alcohol together in a new bar in Fort Collins next spring.
The Coloradoan reports the bar, which will enforce a two-drink maximum during throwing sessions, intends to open at 1627 S. Lemay Ave. sometime in March. Dungeons and Drafts closed in the summer due to back tax issues.
Sponsored Content
…