Armory Developer Pollack Shores rebrands as RangeWater Real Estate

ATLANTA — Pollack Shores Real Estate Group LLC, the group behind The Armory development in Boulder, has rebranded and will now do business as RangeWater Real Estate.

RangeWater includes the company’s development business unit as well as

property management unit Matrix Residential.

“RangeWater is both inspired by and a tribute to our team’s achievements and commitment to excellence over the last 13 years,” Pollack Shores CEO Steven Shores said in a prepared statement. “The brand represents the boundless potential of our connected team, our intention to set a new standard in multifamily real estate and our desire to create an evergreen company.”

RangeWater started construction on the 23-building apartment and retail complex on Boulder’s North Broadway in October, with completion slated for sometime in 2021.