Torchy’s eyes January opening for new Boulder taco shop

BOULDER —Torchy’s Tacos, an Austin-based restaurant chain with Colorado locations in Fort Collins and the Denver metro area, could open its newest location in Boulder as early as next month.

While a specific date has yet to be determined, Torchy’s announced Tuesday it is targeting January.

Torchy’s will take over the former Turley’s Kitchen space at the northeast corner of 28th and Pearl streets. Turley’s, which was founded by Paul Turley in 1977 and was moved to its Pearl Street location in 2007, closed in 2017.

Renovations at the site have been ongoing since June.

The Boulder restaurant is expected to employ about 100 full- and part-time workers. Torchy’s is hosting a hiring event Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2835 Pearl St., Unit D. For more information, visit torchystacos.com/careers.