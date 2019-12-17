Regenerative agriculture venture firm rePlant Capital opens $3.8M round

BOULDER — RePlant Capital PBLLC launched its inaugural fundraising round last week and collected just more than $3.8 million.

The Boulder-based venture group opened the round with $839,516 from a single investor and still has $3 million in equity to sell, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The group plans to keep $560,000 from the funding round for paying its officers.

RePlant’s focus is to help farmers use regenerative harvesting practices to improve soil health and longevity, according to its website. The group did not respond to a request for comment from BizWest Tuesday morning.