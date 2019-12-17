Lone Tree investors indicted on dozens of securities fraud counts

LONE TREE— A former investment manager in Lone Tree is facing more than 60 state counts of securities fraud after settling with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for $1.1 million.

BusinessDen reports Tyler Tysdal and his business partner Grant Carter were indicted on 64 counts of securities fraud, along with theft, conspiracy and state anti-racketeering charges after the collapse of an alleged Ponzi scheme that took in and ultimately lost as much as $46 million.