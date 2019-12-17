Former GNC exec added to Crocs board

NIWOT — Casual footwear company Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) has added Beth Kaplan to its board of directors.

Kaplan is the managing member of investment firm Axcel Partners LLC and previously held executive roles with General Nutrition Centers Inc and fashion startup Rent the Runway.

“Beth brings a wealth of expertise to our company and has achieved unparalleled accomplishments in her career across key areas of focus for us, such as marketing, merchandising and customer insights,” Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said in a prepared statement. “She is a celebrated marketing professional, and we are thrilled to have her join us as a strategic advisor and partner.”