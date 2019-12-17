Former astronaut offers to donate 40 acres to RMNP

WASHINGTON — Former astronaut and Longmont native Vance Brand is offering to donate 40 acres northeast of Long’s Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park to the National Park Service.
Colorado Public Radio reports Colorado Sens. Michael Bennett, Cory Gardner and Rep. Joe Neguse are working on the required legislation for the federal government to officially accept the land.
