Chicago-area safety company acquires Boulder’s HOMER Energy

BOULDER — Underwriters Laboratories LLC, a company that certifies products as safe for consumer use, has acquired HOMER Energy LLC in Boulder.

In a statement, the Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it acquired HOMER as part of its efforts to provide more services to the renewable energy chain and in microgrids in particular.

“By combining our expertise in product testing certification and HOMER Energy’s expertise in system design capabilities, we will help customers along the microgrids value chain realize more value,” UL vice president Jeff Smidt said in a statement.

The deal closed Monday for an undisclosed sum.

UL tests products from manufacturers in 104 countries to test for defects that can cause safety hazards such as fires or electrical malfunctions, and issues quality marks to items that meet its standards.

HOMER, founded in 2009, develops software to manage renewable-powered “microgrids,” or small self-powered networks that can connect to the larger electrical grid or operate on their own. The concept is often used in areas that require a constant source of electricity such as military bases or hospitals, but is also available for homes with solar panels or other sources of power nearby.

In a letter to customers, HOMER CEO Peter Lilienthal said the company will maintain its current employee count and won’t change its software. The company “has been very conservative” in its growth efforts over the years as it waited for the microgrid market to mature, he said, and said UL was the best option for HOMER to reach more customers around the world.

“Rest assured that HOMER Energy, our people and our software, will continue as before, but with more growth opportunities,” he said.