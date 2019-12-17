Boulder City Council buys 179-acre ranch for ag use

BOULDER — The Boulder City Council spent $8 million to buy the 179-acre Shanahan Ranch property on the city’s far west border.
The Boulder Daily Camera reports the city plans to lease the property back to the Shanahan family for five years, and to keep the land for agriculture indefinitely.
