UCHealth donates $250k to nursing lab in new FRCC building

FORT COLLINS — UCHealth has pledged $250,000 to help Front Range Community College build its new Health Care Careers Center in Fort Collins, set to open in the summer of 2020.

The center will consolidate health-care career training for FRCC in one building and ramp up education of nurses and other health-care professionals. The facility will be a two-story, 62,500 square-foot building, with space for about 900 students.

The donation will help fund creation of a nursing skills lab with 12 beds in a simulated hospital environment, equipped with simulated oxygen, suction and IV equipment.

“Our nursing workforce is one of the most important components of UCHealth,” Grace Taylor, vice president of operations for UCHealth at Poudre Valley Hospital and Medical Center of the Rockies, said in a written statement. “We are pleased to support this exciting educational project to secure the development of future nurses in our local community of northern Colorado.”