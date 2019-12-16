Guardian Storage proposes three-story storage unit building in South FoCo

FORT COLLINS — Denver-based Guardian Storage has proposed building a three-story, 119,300-square-foot storage unit facility along South College Avenue.

According to city records, Guardian submitted the development proposal for the northeast corner of South College Avenue and Fossil Creek Parkway, just south of the Discount Tire location along that road.

The land is currently held by Fort Collins developer Stan Scott who purchased the vacant land for $228,000 in 2015, according to Larimer County property records.

Scott previously developed the CubeSmart Self Storage location in north Fort Collins, which was later sold to Boulder-based Momentum Development Inc. in 2017 for just north of $1 million. That property was originally pitched as a storage facility and microbrewery, but the latter plan was not a part of the final construction.

Guardian currently operates locations in Boulder, Frederick, Greeley, Longmont, Superior and Westminster, along with several locations in Pennsylvania.

The company did not respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon. Planning officials did not place any site plans or other documentation on its open records database at the time of publication.