Westminster’s Coalfire Systems sold from one PE firm to another

WESTMINSTER — Coalfire Systems LLC has been sold by one private equity group to another for an undisclosed sum.

Apax Partners LLP, a private equity firm in London, bought the Westminster-based cybersecurity company from the The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) and The Chertoff Group, which held joint ownership. The deal is expected to close in early 2020.

“Coalfire is an established and highly-respected cybersecurity advisory and assessment services firm that is well-positioned for further growth due to cybersecurity trends and the vision of its strong management team,” Apax partner Rohan Haldea said in a prepared statement. “The Apax Funds’ investment will assist the company in particular by increasing Coalfire’s investment in technology; continuing to invest in thought leadership, especially with respect to securing cloud environments; and deepening capabilities across assurance standards while scaling its penetration testing and cyber risk services business.”