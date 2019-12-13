Roccor promotes Schaa to CFO

LONGMONT — Roccor LLC, a Longmont-based aerospace technology and small satellite maker, has tapped Kris Schaa to serve as the firm’s new chief financial officer.

Prior to joining Roccor earlier this year, Schaa worked with Colorado-based startup Research Electro-Optics, which was recently acquired by Excelitas Technologies Inc.

“I am thrilled to be joining a team of such innovative and creative minds,” she said in a prepared statement. “It’s exciting to be part of a group that is leading the way in commercializing the aerospace industry.”