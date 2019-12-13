RecoFit Compression Gear to close as owner shifts focus to real estate

BOULDER — Susan Eastman Walton, owner of Boulder’s RecoFit Compression Gear and parent firm Move Sport Inc., plans to shutter her sports performance apparel brand and focus on her real estate business.

“RecoFit started with one product — calf compression sleeves — to help heal my chronic shin splints from running. I had been a sports journalist/editor prior to this. The company grew over the years with the addition of four more products: shin-splint therapy compression sleeves with icing packs, full-leg compression sleeves, arm coolers and women’s compression tights,” Eastman Walton said in an email to BizWest. “It was an expensive business because I imported pricey Italian technical performance fabrics to a factory in Los Angeles, which would cut and sew the products. Everything had to be paid up front, and it would take awhile for the sales to bring the money back in. Then it would be time to manufacture again and repeat the whole process. Cash flow was tough!”

Eastman will continue her work selling homes with Live West Realty, where she has been a Realtor for the past two years.

“Working as a Realtor full-time at Live West Realty has been awesome. It’s a small, independent company with deep Boulder roots and a great team philosophy. I’ve found that being a real estate agent is utilizing all my past skill sets as a small-business owner, a long-time journalist/publicist, even a parent,” she wrote.