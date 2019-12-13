Little Man Ice Cream, FirstBank partner on gingerbread house party for nonprofits

FORT COLLINS — FirstBank, Colorado’s second-largest bank with branches throughout the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, and local ice cream shop chain Little Man Ice Cream will host a Gingerbread House Party Saturday at the Little Man locations along the Front Range.
Attendees, who are encouraged to donate $15, will be able to decorate their own gingerbread houses.
Donations support Habitat For Humanity, Senior Housing Options, Animal Rescue of the Rockies, SafeHouse Denver and Homeward Alliance, according to a joint news release.
Sponsored Content
“Decorating a ‘house’, and in turn, helping organizations provide a safe space or home for someone-in-need is a great concept, and one of the main reasons we host this event each year,” FirstBank chief operating officer Emily Robinson said in a prepared statement. “More importantly, it enables people to give back to powerful causes, spend time with friends and family, and create memories. That’s really what the holidays are about.”
FORT COLLINS — FirstBank, Colorado’s second-largest bank with branches throughout the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, and local ice cream shop chain Little Man Ice Cream will host a Gingerbread House Party Saturday at the Little Man locations along the Front Range.
Attendees, who are encouraged to donate $15, will be able to decorate their own gingerbread houses.
Donations support Habitat For Humanity, Senior Housing Options, Animal Rescue of the Rockies, SafeHouse Denver and Homeward Alliance, according to a joint news release.
Sponsored Content
“Decorating a ‘house’, and in turn, helping organizations provide a safe space or home for someone-in-need is a great concept, and one of the main reasons we host this event each year,” FirstBank chief operating officer Emily Robinson said in a prepared statement. “More importantly, it enables people to give back to powerful causes, spend time with friends and family, and create memories. That’s really what the holidays are about.”
…