Little Man Ice Cream, FirstBank partner on gingerbread house party for nonprofits

FORT COLLINS — FirstBank, Colorado’s second-largest bank with branches throughout the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, and local ice cream shop chain Little Man Ice Cream will host a Gingerbread House Party Saturday at the Little Man locations along the Front Range.

Attendees, who are encouraged to donate $15, will be able to decorate their own gingerbread houses.

Donations support Habitat For Humanity, Senior Housing Options, Animal Rescue of the Rockies, SafeHouse Denver and Homeward Alliance, according to a joint news release.

“Decorating a ‘house’, and in turn, helping organizations provide a safe space or home for someone-in-need is a great concept, and one of the main reasons we host this event each year,” FirstBank chief operating officer Emily Robinson said in a prepared statement. “More importantly, it enables people to give back to powerful causes, spend time with friends and family, and create memories. That’s really what the holidays are about.”