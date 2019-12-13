Home prices up in Boulder Valley, fall in parts of NoCo

LOVELAND — Median home sales prices rose during November in Boulder Valley markets, while dropping in Loveland and Fort Collins, according to data from Loveland-based Information and Real Estate Services LLC.

IRES tracks home sales in Boulder, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland/Berthoud, Greeley/Evans and Estes Park, all markets within Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

Boulder

Boulder home prices rose for the second consecutive month. The median sale price for Boulder homes rose from $920,000 in October to $962,500 in November. That’s up from $885,000 in September.

There were 169 homes on the market last month, while 56 homes were sold. The average time on market was 61 days.

Fort Collins

The median sale price in Fort Collins last month was $411,300. That’s down slightly from October’s median of $416,060, but a 1.6 percent increase from last November’s figures.

Fort Collins had 571 listings over the month, with 213 properties sold. The average time on market was 78 days.

Greeley/Evans

Median home sales prices in Greeley and Evans rose to $310,000 in November, up from $306,650 in October. That’s down 2.2 percent from November last year.

There were 244 active listings last month, while 131 sales were registered. Homes in the two-city region sat on the market for an average of 64 days in October.

Longmont

Longmont’s median sales price last month was $432,950, a slight increase from October’s $430,000 figure, and 6.9 percent higher than the median price last November.

The city had 177 active listings over the month and 78 sales. The average time on the market for a Longmont home was 59 days.

Loveland/Berthoud

The median sale price for homes in Loveland and Berthoud fell from $417,500 in October to $406,000 in November. Despite the decrease, this November’s median sale price was 4.2 percent higher than in November 2018.

The two cities had 585 active listings between them last month and saw 205 property sales. Homes in the area were on the market for an average of 60 days.

Estes Park

Median home prices in Estes Park jumped six percent over the course of a month, from $500,500 in October to $535,000 in November. Despite the monthly increase, November’s price figure was 4 percent lower than in 2018.

There were 100 listings in the area and 25 homes sold. The average time on the market for October was 101 days.