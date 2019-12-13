By Robert Thompson, Vice President Comcast Business for the Mountain West Region

Cloud technology, the means of storing and accessing data online instead of a hard drive, is the hottest trend in IT. In fact, cloud services are expected to grow by 21.4 percent in 2018 to $186.4 billion globally – up from $153.5 billion in 2017, according to a recent study.

Cloud computing’s wide acceptance and rapid growth can be attributed to its host of benefits, from easing the load of technological responsibilities to enabling users to work from anywhere.

Here are three key reasons why companies are turning to the cloud as their preferred option for IT deployments.

You can stop worrying about managing tech on-site

When businesses house hardware and software on-site, they’re responsible for everything from installations and upgrades, to troubleshooting and data security. But when businesses turn to cloud technology, they can put their tech into the hands of experts, allowing companies to focus on the core of their business. According to MIT-Sloan Initiative Principal Research Scientist George Westerman, cloud tech is a future-proof solution in an ever-changing tech environment.

“The reason I recommend cloud solutions for small businesses is because managing that constant refresh on your hardware, keeping up with software updates as they come along while staying ahead of the hackers, is becoming a becoming a tougher and tougher job,” Westerman said. “Lots of people are happy to do that for you at a relatively low cost, so you can just focus on running your business.”

You can conduct business anywhere

By accessing data and using programs online, cloud solutions allow employees to be flexible both in and out of the office. Employees can access work emails from their laptops, desktops, tablets and even their phones. They can take calls while leaving the office and sign documents while on the go. With increased mobility, there’s no limit to access and users can share documents internally and externally via the internet too.

Furthermore, this need for flexibility will only increase as younger employees – accustomed to being constantly connected – enter the workforce and expect technology that permits them to work anytime, anywhere and on any device.

You can get better ROI

With legacy software, there’s typically a hefty initial price tag for both hardware and software, placing a strain on corporate finances and cash. However, in a cloud environment, companies get to convert capital expenses into operating ones, allowing cash reserves to be used for more critical and pressing initiatives and investments. Moreover, cloud environments provide businesses with the ability to cancel and walk away. Such features improve margins and ultimately reduce capital expenditures.

Cloud solutions are the future and the present of IT innovation. By leveraging the vast power of the internet, cloud computing removes tech woes, provides flexibility for current and future staff and saves money in the long run. For these reasons, cloud technology is a no-brainer for many innovative organizations.