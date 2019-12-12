Yeti to expand in place in Golden

GOLDEN — Bicycle manufacturer Yeti Cycling LLC will add to the space it occupies on Corporate Circle in Golden.

The Denver Post reported that the company has signed a lease to take over space in an adjacent property and will have about 60,000 square feet in which to operate.

This appears to be a change of plans for the company, which a year ago announced that it was working with Neenan Archistruction of Fort Collins to develop an outdoor industry park in Jefferson County outside of Golden.