Vestas looks to have set record sales in 2019

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, the Denmark-based, global wind-power manufacturer with operations at Windsor, Brighton and Pueblo in Colorado, is on track to break the record it set in 2018 with sales of 15.07 gigawatts of wind-generated energy. Last year, the company received orders for 14.2 GW.

The company’s record in 2019 was assured this month with a 185 megawatt sale to Mainstream Renewable Power on Dec.10 for installation in Chile and a 132 MW sale to Akvo Energy for three projects in Poland.

The company’s record year was recounted in a report on the website Recharge News.