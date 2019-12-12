Trail donation apps LuvTrails and Trail Care to merge

FORT COLLINS — LuvTrails Inc. and Trail Care, two smartphone apps that enable microdonations to trail-maintenance groups, are merging operations.

The two apps both use phone GPS data to tell users what trail groups maintain nearby hiking and mountain bike trails and facilitate to those groups donations between $5 to $20, or per mile traveled as tracked by the device.

The two apps will operate under the LuvTrails name, which is based in Fort Collins. Trail Care is based out of Santa Barbara, California.

In a prepared statement, LuvTrails CEO Arrie Rossouw said the app is meant to provide targeted and ongoing funding for outdoor recreation when governmental bodies are scaling back their budgets.

“We want to change the donation habit of once a year on Give Day to frequent, small, targeted donations directly to the trails you use,” he said.