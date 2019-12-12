OEDIT draws Salesforce expansion to state

DENVER — The Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade and other economic development agencies have lured Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in Customer Relationship Management software, to set up an office at the 17th Street Plaza in Denver.

The move expands the company’s presence in Colorado. Salesforce, a San Francisco-based company, plans to double its workforce in the state over the next eight years to further support new and existing customers, which include the state of Colorado, the city and county of Denver and Ball Corp.

“Salesforce is the global leader in CRM, one of the world’s most innovative and best companies to work for. Colorado’s dynamic talent pool continues to create expansion opportunities for our existing firms in the technology cluster,” global business development director Michelle Hadwiger said in a written statement. “We outpace the nation by 1.4 times the national average in STEM-based occupations and our diverse economy makes Colorado an attractive market for companies with diverse talent needs. Growing net new jobs is paramount to the success of our state and expansions such as Salesforce’s are critical to the economic health of Colorado.”

Attracting Salesforce was a collaborative effort between the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, Metro Denver Economic Development Corp., and the Denver Economic Development and Opportunity Office.