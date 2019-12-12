Erie extends oil and gas moratorium

ERIE — The town of Erie has extended a moratorium on oil and gas development.
The Daily Camera reported that the board of trustees agreed to not accept or process any new oil and gas development applications for six months to permit staff to consider additional regulation of the industry. The extension will be the third since first imposing a moratorium in July 2018.
Sponsored Content
ERIE — The town of Erie has extended a moratorium on oil and gas development.
The Daily Camera reported that the board of trustees agreed to not accept or process any new oil and gas development applications for six months to permit staff to consider additional regulation of the industry. The extension will be the third since first imposing a moratorium in July 2018.
Sponsored Content
…