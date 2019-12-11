Maxar sells Palo Alto real estate for $291M

WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a company with multiple aerospace divisions, has sold its Palo Alto real estate for $291 million but will lease the property from its new owner for 10 years.

The transaction, as reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will use the proceeds from the sale to repay debt.

Maxar reported in November that it was engaged in a $1.25 billion fundraiser as it worked to restructure its debt, which at midyear totaled more than $3 billion.

Maxar employs 5,800 people spread over 30 locations.