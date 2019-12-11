Housing board member Miller retires after 38 years

LOVELAND — Don Miller has retired from the public housing boards in Loveland on which he served for 38 years — the longest tenure of a board member ever.

Miller, who retired this month, joined the Loveland Housing Development Corp. board in January 1981. Over the years, he served in virtually every capacity on the housing development board and the related Loveland Housing Authority board, including chairman, vice chairman, secretary/treasurer, some multiple times.

Miller was appointed chairman of the LHDC Board in January 1985 and again in 1986 and 1988. He continued to serve on the LHDC Board until July 1989 when he was appointed to the Loveland Housing Authority Board of Commissioners. In 1994 he was elected chairman of the LHA Board and continued to serve on the LHA Board through June 1998. In July 1998, he returned to the LHDC Board. He was again appointed chair of the LHDC board in both 2004 and 2005 and continued to serve after those leadership terms until his retirement.

Miller is an entrepreneur and brought his knowledge of construction and business operations to the boards.

During his years, he helped guide the creation of nearly a thousand new units of affordable housing. In addition, such programs as the Larimer Home Ownership and Larimer Home Improvement Programs, the Mirasol Senior Community, the Green House Homes at Mirasol, the Edge — Loveland’s first permanent supportive housing for homeless veterans, the launching of a new non-profit — Aspire 3D — were all authorized during his tenure on the board.